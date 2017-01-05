Lamar Odom Reveals Plans For Reality Show & Reconnecting With Khloe Kardashian

REX

Here’s to a fresh start! Lamar Odom revealed his plans for the future on Jan. 5, hours after being released from rehab. The former NBA star is considering a reality show gig, and he also hopes to reconnect with his ‘wife’ Khloe Kardashian! Click to watch.

Lamar Odom, 37, already has big dreams for the future. The former Lakers star was spotted on the streets of Beverly Hills on Jan. 5, where he revealed his plans for 2017 to TMZ. He dished about how he “might” do a reality TV show, which would be his first since starring on Khloé & Lamar! This exciting news comes hours after Lamar was released from rehab, following a 35-day stay at a San Diego treatment center. He was all smiles while out and about, calling his recent experience “life-changing.” When asked about his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, 32, and her family, he said they’re all on good terms. “I’ll speak to them. I’ll speak to my wife, my ex-wife.”

The star previously checked himself into rehab in Dec. 2016, but now he’s finally headed home to get his life back on track! As if that’s not great enough, he’s “doing much better,” after “successfully completing the program,” TMZ reports. It’s been a long road for Lamar after he almost died from an overdose, however his priorities seem to have changed for the better. Looking ahead, his reality show is allegedly going to be all about his recovery, which could inspire others going through similar troubles. Khloe is supposedly freaked out about this, as an insider tells OK! magazine that she fears that Lamar will spill secrets on her and his former in-laws.

Meanwhile, some other big changes have also taken place in Lamar’s life. His divorce with Khloe was officially finalized on Dec. 17, four years after the reality starlet filed. Despite them no longer being romantically involved, she still encouraged Lamar to get treatment for his issues. As we previously reported, “This is something she has been praying for a long time,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “and she fully supports him.” Way to go!

