Lamar Odom Leaves Rehab After Completing 35-Day Stint: He’s ‘Feeling Better’

Lamar Odom is reportedly out of rehab and heading home! After 35 days in a recovery facility, the former Los Angeles Lakers champ is ‘doing much better’ and ready to start the brand new year on the right foot!

After checking himself into a San Diego treatment facility in Dec. 2016, Lamar Odom, 37, has left rehab to head home, sources tell TMZ. Lamar is “doing much better,” sources tell TMZ, after “successfully completing the program.” He’ll now return to Los Angeles to resume getting his life back on track. Way to go, Lamar!

“He’s doing great and he’s happy,” another insider told PEOPLE magazine over the news. “He has the support of friends and family and his kids visited him last week.” That’s great news! Though, Lamar’s family may have been the reason he sought help in the first place.

After almost dying from an overdose, Lamar knew how important it was to stay sober. With Dec. 15 being the birthday of his late son, Jayden Odom, the former Los Angeles Lakers champ didn’t want to take any chances. He reportedly feared he’d “go on a major bender” while dealing with the heartbreak of losing his son, so he looked to get some professional help to avoid falling off the wagon.

While Lamar and Khloe Kardashian, 32, are no longer married – as they made their divorce finalized while he was in treatment – seeing LO take responsibility got some major love from his ex. “This is something she has been praying for a long time,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “and she fully supports him.” On top of that, the insider said that the entire Kardashian family is proud of Lamar for doing his best to stay clean.

Now that Lamar is out of rehab, he can get back to his reported reality television show. It seems LO may be getting his own Khloe & Lamar spin-off. The show is allegedly going to be all about his recovery, which may be a great help for those going through similar issues. However, Khloe is supposedly freaked out about this, as an insider tells OK! magazine that the Strong Looks Better Naked author fears that Lamar will spill the dirt on her and the family. Uh-oh.

What do you think about Lamar reportedly leaving rehab, HollywoodLifers? Are you proud of him for taking the steps to take care of his health?

