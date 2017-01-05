Tyga & Bikini-Clad Kylie Jenner Get Hot & Heavy On Beach In Mexico — See Steamy Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s love knows no bounds — literally! These adorable jet setters stepped across the border into Mexico a few days ago, and their PDA has been off the charts ever since. See their latest hot and heavy photos, right here!

Curled up on the couch under a pile of blankets with a hot cup of tea? AS IF! Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27, said goodbye to chilly LA and hello to sunny Mexico! The rapper’s adorable son King Cairo was also part of their vacation, but that didn’t stop them from flaunting seriously sexy PDA the whole time. What kind of Mexican getaway would it be without rolling around in the sand with your beau in a skimpy bikini? The lovebirds were ALL over each other as they made out on the beach on Jan. 5. SEE THE HOT PICS HERE.

Basically everyone’s been following their steamy holiday, but there are some people who are focusing on Kylie’s assets more than her romance with the “Gucci Snakes” rapper. And by assets, we mean her HUGE boobs and curvaceous butt. Where did those come from? Kris Jenner? Or the plastic surgeon’s office? Because so many people are convinced the reality star got butt implants, we reached out to an expert to get some credible answers.

“Kylie has what we usually call a pear shape deformity, meaning her lower body is much bigger than the top of her body,” Dr. Bruce Katz told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. When we showed the doc a side by side of Kylie’s before and after bum, he didn’t notice much of a different, but he did say this — “she may have gotten lipo on her waist to accentuate her butt.” Ah, so she’s possibly going for the optical illusion look. The smaller the waist the bigger her behind looks. Whether or not it’s all natural, Kylie looks stunning either way!

