Kylie Jenner Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Racy Closeup Of Her Bikini Top — See Pics

OMG! Kylie Jenner is living the fabulous life in Mexico. The reality star shared a racy closeup of her massive cleavage, fueling even more rumors that she had work done! Check out the new pics!

Holy cleavage! Kylie Jenner, 19, has been soaking up the sun in Punta Mita, Mexico to start off her New Year right, and she is seriously killing it with all of her sexy pics! The reality star has kept us up to date, flooding social media with hot bikini photo. And one standout out bikini look, was her poolside ensemble that she flaunted on Snapchat on Jan. 4, in which she showed off her rather large breasts.

In images and videos, Kylie donned an olive green, two-piece bikini with scalloped trim and ribbed detailing. One image captured the vixen showing off her sun-kissed skin and gorgeous curves as she tried to block the sun out of her eyes. Her chest was pretty noticeable in the pic, but it wasn’t until she filmed closeup videos. In the first video, Kylizzle worked her way up from her butt to her breasts, flaunting her cleavage even more. In another selfie clip, the reality star used the signature dog filter while singing along to her bae, Tyga’s, 26, song. But it was pretty hard to focus on anything else besides her massive chest. Wowza!

Okay, Kylie’s Mexico shoots are SO hot, but the real question on everyone’s mind is did Ky get some enhancement surgery done? There’s always been much speculation that Kylie got work done, and these pics and videos only add more fuel to the fire! In addition to allegedly getting a boob job, there has been a lot of talk about whether she got booty implants! While the verdict is still out on whether Kylie touched her upper body, HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY to director of Juva Skin & Laser Center, Dr. Bruce Katz, who said she definitely got butt implants! “All the science and all the signs point to silicone buttock implants as the most likely secret to her newly enhanced posterior,” he told us. OMG!

Of course, Kylie has always denied the fact that she has gotten surgery, chalking up her large breasts and newfound curves to hormones and feminine concerns. No matter what everyone else says though, as long as she’s comfortable in her skin, that’s all that really matters!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie got a boob job?

