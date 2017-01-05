Kim Kardashian In Tears After Revealing She Has Psoriasis On Her Face — See Message

Image Courtesy of E!

Oh no! Kim Kardashian has finally returned to social media after a three month absence, and now she might be having to put her gorgeous selfies on hold. Keep reading for how she’s developed a scary case of psoriasis on her face, and the timing has her in tears.

It looks like Kim Kardashian‘s 2017 has already hit a bump in the road. After sitting out of social media since her scary Oct. 3, 2016 armed robbery, she has finally started posting selfies again now that a new year and new energy has come along. But she’s going to have to a halt to her favorite hobby for now as her psoriasis has come back and this time the dry, itchy scales are all over her face! The 36-year-old send out a tweet to let her fans know about her condition Jan. 5, saying “Wait why am I now getting psoriasis on my face?” accompanied by a weeping emoji.

The timing could NOT be worse as she posted her first selfie of 2017 just one day prior on Jan. 4. Her skin looked absolutely flawless as she posed in the front seat of a car with her mom Kris Jenner, 61, throwing up a peace sign while giving us her best angles. The skin condition can pop up at any time, so maybe the breakout happened after her stunning snap.

Wait why am I now getting psoriasis on my face 😭 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2017

Kim has been very public about her battle with the skin condition, and as we’ve seen on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that when she has a flareup, she’s left in tears of pain and frustration. She’s detailed how she regularly gets cortisone shots to treat the disease and uses cortisone creme every night to keep the skin disorder in check. Kim has been open about how the red, scaly patches on her right leg seem to never go away, but it’s so shocking that her psoriasis has spread to her gorgeous face! Hopefully it will clear up soon and she’ll be back to posting selfies again in no time.

