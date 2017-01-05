Kim Kardashian Rocks Ripped Jeans On First Outing: Debuts Grungy New ’90s Look

FameFlyNet

Kim Kardashian is back and she’s rocking a bold new, grungy look! Are you loving her latest fashion statement? VOTE.

Oh Kim Kardashian, how we’ve missed you! Not only did the hot mama, 36, return to social media for the new year, but she was also spotted out and about, a rare occurrence following her terrifying Paris heist in October and her husband, Kanye West‘s meltdown in November.



Kim appeared to be getting back to business as she was spotted out and about, having lunch at the Bel-Air Hotel in LA on Jan. 4, rocking stick-straight, long locks parted down the middle, (it was totally Cher hair). She seemed to be wearing minimal makeup, (a look she even showed off during Paris Fashion Week at the Balenciaga show), but totally switched up her style for her outing, donning a pair of extremely distressed denim. The loose, flared jeans were paired with a zipped-up black hoodie and a pair of perspex heels.

While Kim often loves flaunting her figure, save for the shoes she was quite dressed down — at least for her! The loose outfit also kept her famous curves concealed. It is clear that although she’s gradually returning to her public life, she’s still all about keeping a low profile — and her latest look proves it.

Kim also loves trying new trends and embracing new looks, so I wouldn’t be surprised if this is a hint of what early 2017 Kim has in store for us — but only time will tell! She stepped out of the spotlight for so long and we can’t wait to see what new look she channels as she finally makes her return.

For those of you who just can’t get behind her ripped denim, let’s not forget that Kim single-handedly had us coveting the t-shirt dress trend even though at first it raised some questionable eyebrows. Never underestimate Kim’s trend-setting star-power.

What do you think of her new look? Are you feeling her latest get-up? Check it out above and let us know.

