Kim Kardashian’s Sleek & Straight ‘Cher Hair’ — Copy Her Stylist’s How-To

Even with her social media hiatus, Kim Kardashian still managed to start the biggest hair trend of 2017 with her sleek, waist-length look. To get the ‘Cher hair’ look for yourself, Kim’s hairstylist Chris Appleton gave us all his best tips.

Kim Kardashian, 36, is finally back on social media, and she’s keeping the long, straight hair look she was sporting in Paris before she took a break from appearances back in October. Spotted out in Los Angeles on Jan. 4, Kim rocked super long, glossy locks once again, proving that it might just be time to ditch the curling iron in 2017.

“It’s such an iconic look that’s elegant and sexy,” said celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who was behind Kim’s latest look (as well as her Paris Fashion Week hair). “I took my inspiration from the runways in the ’90s [for a] Cher meets Naomi Campbell [vibe],” he added of the high-shine, dramatic style.

To recreate the look for yourself, follow Chris’ exact how-to:

1) To get that glossy shine that Chris calls a “key part” of the look, make sure your hair is just washed and well conditioned.

2) While hair is still wet, create a clean center part, then blow dry the hair making sure to keep the roots flat.

3) Mist your hair with a shine spray, then use a flat iron from the roots to the mid-lengths of your hair to create a poker straight look.

4) To take away any excess volume, finish with a hairspray like Kérastase Laque Dentelle on the roots and use your hands to flatten the hair down.

“If you have shorter pieces or bangs at the front, adding a couple of hair extensions to give you the really long finish will work well,” Chris says of faking the mermaid-length hair.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the super long, glossy look? Will you be copying Kim in 2017?

