Kim Kardashian’s First Selfie Of 2017 — Sleek, Straight Hair & Dark Eyes

Kim Kardashian is back! She was photographed going to a meeting at the Bel Air hotel in California on January 4 and she looked amazing! Read more about her beauty look below.

Kim Kardashian has been out of the spotlight since she was involved in a super scary robbery in Paris in October 2016. Since then, we have been longing for the days of her hair and makeup tutorials and gorgeous beauty looks!

In her first selfie of 2017, Kim is posing in a car with mom Kris Jenner and she looks gorgeous! Happy and healthy! She posted the selfie on Snapchat.

Kim was also photographed by the paparazzi on January 4, going to the Bel Air hotel. She was wearing a casual black zip-up sweatshirt and ripped jeans.

Kim started the “Cher Hair” trend back in 2016, at Paris Fashion Week. The sleek, long style is inspired by Cher‘s signature hair in the 1970s. This look was created by hairstylist Chris Appleton, who has also created the long, sleek style for stars like Ariana Grande and Jourdan Dunn.

Kim’s “no makeup makeup” look was done by her go-to man Mario Dedivanovic, who wrote on Instagram: “First makeup of 2017. Starting fresh and clean on my ace @kimkardashian 😍 welcome back Kimberly we’ve missed you so much! Xox #MakeupByMario.”

Of course, her lips were nude and her skin was glowing. Her eyes had a bit of makeup, and her lashes were defined. Natural and beautiful!

