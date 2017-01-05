Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: He Thinks A ‘KUWTK’ Spinoff Would Be ‘Great’

Courtesy of Instagram

This is so exciting! Just when you thought Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson could not get any cuter, the couple have started talking about showing off their love on ‘KUWTK’ or a potential spin-off.

Could a Khloe & Tristan spin-off be in the cards? Khloe Kardashian, 32, and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 25, have been talking about taking their love to TV. “Tristan has no problem being on Khloe’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashian‘s” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Aw it’s so sweet of Tristan to support Khloe!

Tristan “has even joked with Khloe that they would be great on TV together if they ever got their own spin-off.” OMG. How amazing would it be if Khloe and Tristan had their own show? There doesn’t seem to be anything stopping this 2017 power couple.

“He is open to sharing his life with Khloe with the world… when the NBA season is over of course,” the source added. Khloe and Tristan seem to be in it for the long haul. The couple do a great job of balancing each other’s careers. Khloe has been spending a lot of time in Cleveland, where Tristan plays basketball for the Cavaliers. It’s nice to know Tristan has no problem being there for Khloe when the season is over and joining her in front of the camera.

Khloe and Tristan rang in the the New Year together where they kissed a midnight on Snapchat for the world to see. Everyone around the couple seem to be taking notice of their devotion to each other. Tristan’s teammate LeBron James‘ wife Savannah could not help, but see a huge change in Tristan. “LeBron rants and raves about how good and competitive Tristan is and how much happier he is on and off the court and that’s all because of Khloe. It was extremely important for Savannah to make Khloe part of the Cavs’ family because by the looks of things, sooner or later she’s going to become part of Tristan’s family,” an insider said. Does this mean we could be hearing wedding bells for the couple in 2017?

HollywoodLifers, would you tune into a Khloe and Tristan spin-off? Tell us in the comments below!

