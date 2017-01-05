Kendall Jenner’s Sexy Thigh Tattoo & Severe Smokey Eye For ‘V’ Mag

Courtesy of Mario Testino/V Magazine

Kendall Jenner shows off a gigantic snake tattoo on her upper thigh, plus rocks her most dramatic makeup look ever for the cover of ‘V’ magazine.

The Spring issue of V magazine has six covers, featuring models Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, Lara Stone, Carolyn Murphy, Amber Valletta, and Ellen Rosa. It was shot by famed photographer Mario Testino. The issues hit newsstands on January 12.

All of the ladies are rocking new some body art, that is just temporary, of course. The tattoos range from roses to hearts, to a snake for Kendall.

She’s rocking the huge serpent on her butt and outer thigh. She’s seductively pulling on a black Victoria’s Secret thong, and is wearing a black and white off-the-shoulder top by Vera Wang. Her black hoes are Christian Louboutin. So sexy! This is definitely a shoot like we’ve never seen before!

Kendall’s ridiculously dramatic smokey eye was done by makeup artist Matin. She’s an Estee Lauder girl, so he used the brand for this look. She’s wearing Estee Lauder’s Supernoir Shadow and Liner in Blackest Black. On her cheeks, she’s rocking their Bronze Godess Powder Bronzer. For her nude lips, she’s wearing the Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Blooming Lip Balm. Her eyes are lined dramatically in kohl, with a smudged cat eye on the outer corners. A pop of white on the inner corners makes her eyes pop.

Her hair is long and straight, and looks slightly wet. Her whole body is glistening. Totally sexy!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Kendall Jenner’s tattoo for V magazine? Should she get some real ink?

