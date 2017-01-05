Kendall Jenner Goes Out With Ex Chandler Parsons — Moving On From Jordan Clarkson?

AKM-GSI/Courtesy of Instagram

Hmm. Has Kendall Jenner reunited with Chandler Parsons, for the New Year? Just days after she was spotted kissing Jordan Clarkson, the supermodel enjoyed a night out with her ex!

Kendall Jenner, 21, is playing the field! The stunning second-to-youngest Kardashian sister went shopping for Bentley’s with NBA star Chandler Parsons, 28, whom she was romantically linked to back in August 2014. The catch? Their day date went down just three days after she spent New Year’s Eve swapping spit with rumored fling, Jordan Clarkson, 24!

Even more interesting? That night, Kendall sat courtside with BFF Hailey Baldwin, 20, for Chandler’s Memphis Grizzlies game against the LA Lakers — which is Jordan’s team! That’s right, both of her rumored romances went head-to-head on the court as she watched from the sidelines, and we’re still not even really sure which one of them she’s actually dating. Geez!

As if that wasn’t complicated enough, Hailey and Jordan were photographed holding hands on January 1, just hours after he was filmed kissing Kendall at a NYE party. Oh, and Hailey and Chandler had a one-on-one dinner date in November for her birthday, which was documented on the baller’s Snapchat, reports DailyMail. What a tangled web these four are weaving!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Kendall and Chandler might be dating, or do you think she's just having fun with her friends?

