And I was like, baby, baby, baby ohhhh! Justin Bieber’s dad just broke the internet by posting adorable throwback photos of his son as a newborn. You might not recognize the singer without the tattoos and killer muscles, but you’ve got to see them!

Just when we thought Justin Bieber, 22, couldn’t get any cuter, his dad goes ahead and posts a stream of baby pictures! We’re used to seeing the singer running shirtless through the Hollywood Hills, flaunting his six pack and epic tattoos, but these new photos reveal a new side to him we’ve never seen before. One of them looks like Justin’s yearbook photo from FOREVER ago! The younger is wearing a tiny collared shirt with a vest over it, and he’s making the cutest face, almost as if he’s in shock.

Baby Justin. #throwback #bieberprince A photo posted by Jeremy Bieber (@jeremybieber) on Jan 5, 2017 at 8:00am PST

Baby @jazmynbieber #throwback #princessjazzy A photo posted by Jeremy Bieber (@jeremybieber) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:45am PST

Right away you can tell where the “Sorry” singer got his love for tattoos from! Like his son, Jeremy has a lot of ink scattered around his body from his chest to his arms. Remember when Justin was best recognized for his bowl haircut? He’s undergone such a transformation over the years! These days, the hunk has a lot more edge with his buzzcut hair, muscular physique, tattoos, and wild lifestyle. Not to mention, the swarm of ladies who practically follow him everywhere. Jeremy should be so proud of everything Justin’s accomplished over the years!

Speaking of accomplishments, the stud FINALLY made his return to Instagram after taking a much-too-long hiatus following his romance with Sofia Richie. Justin’s new account is already packed with fans dying to see his next post, but there’s one disappointing catch to his comeback. His manager, Scooter Braun, is actually in charge of what goes public. But hey, at least it’s something!

