Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands During Romantic NYE Celebration: Details

SplashNews, REX/Shutterstock

Love is in the air for Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, as they rang in the new year cozied up together in Miami. Keep reading for how the clandestine couple spent their last romantic moments of 2016.

Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx, 49, have managed to elude cameras once again while celebrating New Year’s, as the super secret pair headed to the sunny warmth of Miami for the final days of 2016. They had an intimate dinner in South Beach on December 30, an insider tells Us of the duo, while they headed to Soho House Miami to ring in the new year. The couple was spotted well after midnight Jan. 1, “holding hands while walking near the pool” at the exclusive members-only club, according to a second source, who added that, “They’re very serious.”

Oh man, how do these two manage to stay so undercover? They’ve been reportedly dating since Oct. 2013, yet only one picture of them together has ever surfaced. For any celebs who complain about paparazzi attention, they might want to ask Katie and Jamie for some tips on how they are able to go so incognito despite being totally famous and recognizable.

Happy January 💕 A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:51pm PST

Katie looked like she might have been somewhere bright and sunny recently when she posted a photo to her Instagram Jan. 4, wishing her followers a “Happy January.” Her make-up free pic showed off her tousled hair that looked as if she just got out of bed, and she had a giant grin across her face. Sunny skies are seen in the background, so maybe she snapped this when she was down in Miami with Jamie? She certainly looks pretty happy and satisfied in the pic!

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Jamie and Katie will officially come out as a couple?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.