Hilary Duff On Her Ex Mike Comrie: ‘We Care A Lot About Each Other’

Image Courtesy of Eric Ray Davidson for Cosmopolitan

Hilary Duff looks better than ever on ‘Cosmopolitan’ magazine as the star gushed about her ‘amazing’ ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Hilary Duff, 29, is showing off her toned abs in double denim for Cosmopolitan magazine’s February 2017 issue, where the Younger star opened up about everything from her upcoming birthday and her love life, even candidly speaking about her relationship with ex-husband, Mike Comrie!



Although the couple divorced in 2015, they’re both committed to co-parenting their son, Luca, and are still on great terms. “Mike’s amazing… We’re so ingrained in each other’s lives. I wouldn’t choose anyone else to coparent with. We are really good friends and care a lot about each other,” Hilary said.

When it comes to dating, Hilary admitted that she doesn’t really feel the need to prioritize it. “I’ve never been a good dater. I meet, like, one person a year that I’m maybe attracted to… I never want to be that girl who’s desperate to find a mate,” she said.

The star said she’s embracing her 30th birthday and looking forward to the next chapter in her adult life. “I think I’m a pretty confident person. I’ve had a career for a long time, but I’ve put a lot of unnecessary pressure on myself as a woman, a businessperson, an actress. I’m like, ‘Am I doing enough?’ Everyone I’ve talked to says you come into your own in your 30s. You feel more secure. I’m looking forward to that,” she said.

For more from Hilary, be sure to scoop up the mag when it hits newsstands Jan. 10.

