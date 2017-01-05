Grayson Allen Plays For Duke 1 Game After Suspension & People Are Pissed

REX/Shutterstock

Duke’s ‘indefinite’ suspension of Grayson Allen lasted only ONE game, and people everywhere are livid about it. When Grayson hit the court for Duke at the Jan. 4 game against Georgia Tech, Twitter lit up with furious tweets about how Grayson should NOT be playing after getting benched for deliberately tripping an opponent.

Sports fans didn’t just slam Grayson Allen, 21, they threw major shade at Coach Mike Krzyzewski, 69, too. Check out the angry tweets below:

@ShannonSharpe I'm a duke fan but Grayson Allen sho uhld have sat for at minimum 5 conference games..#needstolearn — josh laven (@Buffalocharge80) January 5, 2017

I've gone to the restroom longer than Grayson Allen was suspended. What was it 10 mins? Coach K should be a shame of himself #LAUGHABLE — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 5, 2017

Demons? He doesnt have demons. He is a spoiled brat with an attitude problem. Grow up. #Duke #GraysonAllen — Luke Lash (@LukeLash2) January 5, 2017

It is ridiculous that the @NCAA has not taken serious action regarding #GraysonAllen. He should sit out this season, minimum. — WiezGuy (@Wiezguy) January 5, 2017

Grayson Allen got a whole 1 game suspension. Coach K=spineless. Maybe that's what his back surgery is Friday, to put a spine in Coach K. — Steve Davis (@SteveDavisBmore) January 5, 2017

Grayson was suspended indefinitely after his latest tripping incident against Elon on Dec. 21. The incident was his third in the past two seasons. Many believed he’d sit out until ACC play, but that was not the case.

Grayson returned to Duke’s starting lineup on Jan. 4 after only being suspended ONE GAME! Coach K will be taking an indefinite leave of absence to have back surgery, and that could be the reason as to why Grayson played so early after his suspension. Coach K defended bringing Grayson back to the court in a post-game interview.

“I think it’s appropriate, and I think the things that we’ve done are appropriate,” Coach K told ESPN’s Jay Bilas after the Georgia Tech game. “There are things that you see or the public see, and there are things that you all don’t see and shouldn’t see or shouldn’t be talked about, and they’re called teachings. You don’t need to teach out in the public all the time.”

Grayson also spoke out and said he had “put everything in the past.”I had no idea (how long the suspension would be),” he told Raleigh’s News and Observer. “I was home over break, and I knew coming back I was going to have to work my way back and earn it and be under control and accept whatever discipline came by way from our coaching staff. When I was back on the court, just put everything in the past.”

