Golden Globes: Kick Off Awards Season With These Delicious Cocktail Recipes

The Golden Globes are Sunday, Jan. 8, and we've rounded up a bunch of awesome cocktail recipes for you to serve at your viewing party.

The Coco from The Skylark

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Coco Mix

4 oz. Prosecco

Floating Strawberry Pearls

Star Studded Raspberry Lemonade

Ingredients:

1 Bottle Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore

1/8 Cup Sugar

1/8 Cup Lemon Sugar

½ Tablespoon Lemon Rind, Grated

1 Cup Mashed Raspberries

Combine sugar and juice in a small saucepan, bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 1 minute, stirring until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat. Stir in lemon rind and ½ cup of mashed raspberries. Combine mixture and Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore in pitcher. Sprinkle remaining raspberries among the glasses.

LAVAZZA Coffeetail No. 51

Ingredients:

3 parts ginger ale

2 parts cold brew coffee concentrate

2/3 part vodka

Splash of Grand Marnier

Splash of simple syrup

Sliced lemon, orange and cucumber

Maraschino cherries

Fresh mint

Fill a 12 oz. glass with ice. In a shaker, combine cold brew, Grand Marnier, vodka and syrup; pour over the ice. Top with ginger ale. Decorate with wheel or slices of orange and/or a lemon. Skewer cherries and cucumber wedge. Garnish with mint.

Fallon’s Favorite, Created by shay&ivy Beverage Director Patrick Martin

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. White Rum

.75 oz. Cardamom Syrup*

.75 oz. Lime Juice

3 Basil Leaves

Shake all ingredients. Double strain into ice filled rocks glass. Garnish with a basil sprig.

Cardamom Syrup Recipe (makes about 1 quart)*

Ingredients:

2 cups Water

2 cups of Cane Sugar

4 oz. Cracked Cardamom Pods

Bring ingredients to a boil. Lower heat and allow to simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool. Strain out cardamom when syrup reaches room temperature.

Mexican Firing Squad, by James Horn of Añejo

Ingredients:

Tapatio Reposado

Grenadine

Fresh Lime

Spiced Salt

Raspberry Sangria

Ingredients:

4 parts Jose Cuervo Especial® Silver

1 part fresh squeezed orange juice

1 part fresh squeezed lime juice

1 part sugar

1 whole orange

1 whole lime

24 parts ice

5 parts frozen sweetened raspberries

4 parts triple sec

12 parts champagne

16 parts chilled lemon-lime soda

Combine juices and sugar in a microwaveable bowl. Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Thinly slice the orange and lime. Add ice, juice mixture, orange and lime slices, raspberries, tequila, and triple sec in a pitcher and stir. Add champagne and soda, stir gently and serve.

Orchard’s Red Carpet Dazzler

Ingredients:

4 bottles Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

8 oz Vodka, Gin, or White Rum

1.5 oz Grand Marnier

3 oz Lemon Juice

6 oz Cranberry Syrup

3 oz Raspberry Puree

Add ingredients to a punch bowl except the cider. Stir to combine and then top with Angry Orchard Crisp Apple.

The Hollywood 75, by Andrea Correale of Elegant Affairs

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 oz. raspberry vodka

1 teaspoon superfine sugar

Champagne

1 raspberry

Pour the lemon juice, vodka, and sugar into a cocktail shaker with ice cubes. Shake well, strain into a champagne flute and top with champagne and garnish with a raspberry.

