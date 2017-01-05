Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Squeeze Each Other Tight In Adorable New Selfies — See Pics

Image Courtesy of Snapchat

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik continue to be the ultimate #RelationshipGoals couple! The duo took a few adorable selfies on Jan. 5 where they’re looking more cuddly than ever. We have all the sweet deets, right here.

Even after more than a year together, Zayn Malik, 23, and Gigi Hadid, 21, still look as goo goo gah gah in love as ever! To prove it on Jan. 5, the stunning supermodel snapped a few sweet selfies with her beau and shared them with her fans on Snapchat.

In the adorable pics, Zayn has his arm wrapped around Gigi’s neck, pulling his leading lady close to his face and gazing into the camera. The duo looks like they may have just rolled out of bed together, since Zayn has a messy ‘do and Gigi is clearly rocking no makeup on her face. Her blue eyes looks totally piercing in the pic!

Gigi and Zayn have been showing off their love a lot lately. Just two days before the Snapchat selfies, the duo took to Instagram to share a series of cute pics that show Gigi smelling and running her fingers through Zayn’s growing mane of hair. Again, she seemed to be going makeup-free, so perhaps these two are spending a lot of nights together!

We have to be honest: we never thought Zayn and Gigi would last this long. They were first spotted together in Thanksgiving 2015, very shortly after Gigi split from her boyfriend Joe Jonas, and Zayn called off his engagement to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards. However, with only minor complications they still seem to be going strong over a year later, and have quickly become one of our favorite celeb couples for their cute pics and always supporting each other in work and in life!

