Gigi & Bella Hadid Stun In Moschino Campaign

Sister, sister! Gigi and Bella Hadid look beyond glam, all dressed up like real-life paper dolls in the Moschino Spring/Summer 2017 campaign — and you can see the gorgeous pics right here!

Gigi, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, are bound to be the most unstoppable modeling duo of 2017. Although we just started the year, the sisters have already landed two first high-fashion campaigns — and we love the way they bring the quirky Moschino collection to life, serving up seriously glamorous vibes in their latest shoot.



Both Gigi and Bella graced the runway in September 2016 at the Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week, where Gigi totally turned heads as she showed off the paper-doll-inspired collection, wearing a dress that featured a bikini and rocking a super-short wig — in fact, her look reminded us of the bikini tees you would see on a beach boardwalk. Hey, if anyone can resurrect the look and have us coveting the quirky style, it is definitely Jeremy Scott.

The collection is all about illusion, as images of dresses and lingerie are featured on fabric. For example, Gigi rocks a frock that appears to be lingerie painted on a body, a mini version of the dress she famously showed off at the fashion show, which almost gives the illusion that she isn’t actually wearing a dress.

The campaign has a sexy 90s vibe as both stars sport voluminous waves and oversized jewelry, all while being hounded by photographers.

Not only were both Bella and Gigi tapped for the Moschino campaign, but they also star in the Fendi Spring/Summer 2017 campaign, which Bella shared on Instagram earlier this week.

We can’t wait to see what other campaigns they’ll front this season! Can you? What do you think of their Moschino shoot? Check it out above and let us know.

