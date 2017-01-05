Floyd Mayweather Agrees To Train Soulja Boy For Massive Fight Against Chris Brown

Oh, it’s going down! Floyd Mayweather is going to help Soulja Boy prep for the ‘fight of the century’ with Chris Brown, as he announced himself in a new video. WATCH Floyd reveal how he and Soulja are going to ‘get that money’ right here.

Soulja Boy, 26, has recruited Floyd Mayweather, 39, to help him out with his huge Pay-per-view boxing fight against Chris Brown! WATCH above.

Floyd has already posted about the fight on his Instagram account, promoting the big event on Soulja’s behalf. Soulja did the same, writing, “It’s going down! Signed my contract I’m leaving the fight with $1,000,000 I got the best ever my big bro @floydmayweather training me damn…#TMT #SODMG March in Vegas !! On TV.” Take a look at the post:

It's going down! Signed my contract I'm leaving the fight with $1,000,000 I got the best ever my big bro @floydmayweather training me damn😈👊🏾 #TMT #SODMG March in Vegas !! On TV A photo posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:19pm PST

Soulja has since flooded his Instagram with images about the fight and his hangout with Floyd. To top it all off, he shared this photo of the pair of them looking chummy:

😈 A photo posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Jan 5, 2017 at 4:22am PST

As we previously told you, Soulja and Chris, 27, are entrenched in a nasty feud over Soulja claiming to have slept have slept with Chris’ ex-girlfriends Rihanna, 28, and Karrueche Tran, 28. Now they’ve made plans to get in the boxing ring and fight it out like gentlemen, and it will undoubtedly be the first giant celeb battle of 2017. We’ll keep you posted!

