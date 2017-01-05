Fifth Harmony Shares 1st Group Photo Without Camila Cabello & It’s Epic — ‘Twenty Seventeen’

Courtesy of Instagram

The show must go on! Fifth Harmony shared their first group photo sans Camila Cabello, and while we miss seeing her pretty face, their ‘twenty seventeen’ Instagram post is seriously epic! Check out the stunning girl group, right here!

After bidding a sorrowful goodbye to Camila Cabello, 19, it’s great to see the ladies of Fifth Harmony smiling again! The all-girl band shared their FIRST group pic without Camila on Jan. 5 and it’s everything that’s right in this world. The four singers color coordinated in red dresses and pantsuits for their first post of “twenty seventeen.” A new year means turning over a new leaf, so the remaining girls of Fifth Harmony are letting go of their past issues with Camila and focusing on the future, which hopefully means new music!

As we previously told you, there was a little bit of tension within the group right before Camila left. The beauties reportedly met with a therapist to try and work out their issues, but Camila was a no-show every time. Despite everything looking cool, calm, and collected on the surface, therapy sessions suggest the girls had deeper issues than anyone expected. Sources even told TMZ that Camila was beyond mentally checked out for the band before she quit, which makes sense considering she was already working on solo material.

You read that right — Camila was working on NEW individual material while being in 5H. There’s even talk that a solo album will drop as early as Mar. 2017. Clearly the brunette beauty has been hard at work, but could Taylor Swift be a driving force behind her new chapter? Our trusted sources told us that as soon as T.Swizzle heard about Camila leaving 5H, she jumped at the idea of helping her rebrand her music career. Maybe we’ll hear a Taylor collaboration on Camila’s upcoming album!

