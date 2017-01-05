AKM-GSI

Talk about a MILF! Fergie has one of the most bangin’ bods around, and she’s getting to flaunt her rock-hard abs and sexy cleavage on the beach in Maui. You’ve got to see her skimpy little bikini, which is so tiny it couldn’t even cover up her butt crack!

How Fergilicious! Fergie looks hotter in a bikini at 41-years-old than most women half her age. The “Glamorous” singer went for a playful romp on the beach in Maui Jan. 4. and her body is a work of wonder! The tropical weather let her show off her insane cleavage, as her green and white pattered top could hardly contain her boobs. Her bikini bottoms were so small that not only did we get a perfect view of her nearly bare booty, she was totally showing off her butt crack because there was so little fabric to cover her up!

The singer was joined by adoring hubby Josh Duhamel, 44, who smiled like he was the proudest man alive as he gazed at his stunning wife. They held hands and looked so totally in love, and this could be an anniversary vacation as they’re going to celebrate eight years of wedded bliss on Jan. 10. They made their beach time adults-only, as there was no sign of their three-year-old son Axl Jack, who was probably back at the hotel.

Fergie’s enjoying some nice rest and relaxation after helping ring in 2017 on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, where she helped host the telecast live from Hollywood. Her year should be a busy one coming up as she finally releases her highly anticipated second solo album Double Duchess and will likely go on tour afterwards. Enjoy that vacation time now, Fergie!

HollywoodLifers, are you impressed with Fergie’s insanely perfect body? Are you looking forward to her new album?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.