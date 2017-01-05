Drake Sending Nicki Minaj Secret Texts After Meek Mill Split: Is Jennifer Lopez Worried?

Courtesy of Instagram

Nicki Minaj JUST broke up with Meek Mill like 5 minute ago and Drake is already hitting her up. HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY reporting that the ‘From Time’ rapper has sent Nicki several secret texts after her split. So, is his new woman, Jennifer Lopez, worried?

Drake, 30, would stop, but he’s no quitter. He and his boo Jennifer Lopez, 47, might have some issues coming. That’s because he’s sliding into Nicki Minaj‘s phone and her DMs since she split with Meek Mill, 29.

“Drake shot Nicki a few texts after hearing she broke up with that loser Meek,” a source close to the rapper revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Drake’s hella happy they’re over but wants to make sure that Nicki’s cool and that she’s not hurting or anything. He cares about her and certainly wants to be there for her and be a shoulder for her to lean on and talk to during this breakup.”

But like most people, we’re wondering if that would make J.Lo worried. We’re told Drake is definitely committed to the “On The Floor” singer and has reassured Jenny From The Block she has nada to fear. “Things with Drake and JLo couldn’t be better. They’re going strong [and] Drake doesn’t want JLo to feel threatened or anything,” the source explained.

“But make no mistake he’s going to be there for Nicki. That’s his girl. His friend. She’s like family,” the source continued. “They have a five year plus friendship and that means everything to him. He’s going to be there for Nicki during this time.”

