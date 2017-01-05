REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump’s inauguration is right around the corner, and a Jan. 5 report says that the President-elect will be throwing a huge party — not in Washington, D.C., but in New York City. Get all of the details about the ‘Big Apple Ball’ right here!

Donald Trump, 70, will throw an inaugural ball in New York, NY, sources tell TMZ. Interesting!

The party’s theme is centered on the Frank Sinatra lyric, “If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere”, and it “will be festooned with every NYC icon”, insiders say. That includes “huge cutouts of the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, and on and on”, according to the sources. It’s unclear as to exactly when the party will take place, but it’s likely to happen within a few days of Trump’s Jan. 20 swearing in.

In case you thought the bash’s theme sounds classy in any capacity, one insider tells the site: “Every cliche that is New York will be front and center.” Yikes.

Though this NYC shindig seems to be in the works, most of the inaugural festivities will be taking place in Washington, D.C., of course. Hillary Clinton, 69, and Bill Clinton, 70, are set to attend the Jan. 20 ceremony — it’s it is customary for former presidents and their spouses to go — and hopefully there won’t be any awkward encounters. Either way, we’ll be sure to keep you posted as it all goes down.

In 23 days, the @uscapitol Christmas Tree will be down and the West Front of the U.S. Capitol and the National Mall will be filled with people watching the Swearing-in Ceremonies of the 58th Presidential Inaugural! #inauguration2017 #WestFrontWednesday A photo posted by @jccic on Dec 28, 2016 at 3:31pm PST

