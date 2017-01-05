David Spade Rushed To Hospital After Three-Car Crash — Scary Details & Pics

REX/Shutterstock

David Spade has been taken to the hospital after he was involved in a three-car accident, according to a Jan. 5 report and scary photos of his wrecked Range Rover. Is the actor ok?

David Spade, 52, was hospitalized on Jan. 4, and his luxury SUV was destroyed when another vehicle smashed into it, according to Us Weekly and TMZ. CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS OF DAVID SPADE’S WRECKED CAR.

An eyewitness told Us that “the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near Beverly and Sunset boulevards in LA”, and TMZ’s sources said the Grown Ups actor was on his way to dinner. His Range Rover took a left turn at a busy, notoriously dangerous intersection by the Beverly Hills Hotel, according to TMZ, and an oncoming car collided with him when it sped up to beat the yellow light. Both outlets report that the airbags deployed, and Us‘ witness added that David was rushed to the hospital on a gurney. So frightening!

“He seemed OK,” the onlooker shared with the site. “He just looked scared and shaken up.”

Fortunately, David has since been sent home and is just fine, another source told Us: “David was released from the hospital with a few aches and pains and bruises but seems fine and is resting at home now.” Phew!

David actually posted about his car just days before the accident, sharing a frustrated snap on Instagram about a parking ticket stuck in his windshield. Well, looks like he won’t be parking this thing for a while:

Alright 2017! Lets do this! Ps can these parking guys take one fucking day off?! A photo posted by David Spade (@davidspade) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

