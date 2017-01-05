Chris Brown Threatens Soulja Boy: Leave My Daughter Out Of Our Fight — Or Else

Yikes. Soulja Boy has totally crossed the line, according to Chris Brown, by repeatedly dragging his daughter, Royalty, into the argument. Click inside to see Chris’s warning to Soulja!

Chris Brown, 27, has had enough of Soulja Boy, 26, dragging his 2-year-old daughter, Royalty, into their ongoing feud. In a new video posted on January 5, Chris tells Soulja that if he continues to bring his daughter into the conversation, things are going to take a turn for the worse. Yikes.

“Bro, all the jokes aside, my n–ga, like, seriously… we gonna set up this fight, it’s gonna be professional. You can do all that, but one thing you gotta stop doing my n–ga, I’m gonna be real with you, stop bringing my daughter into this, my n–ga. Stop saying shit about my fucking daughter, bro,” Chris says directly into the camera in the Instagram video. “This not no fucking game, my n–ga. Now you playing with something else, that’s gonna take this shit somewhere else. We setting up this fight, I’m gonna do everything, we gonna do all that. Stop talking bro. If it’s already set, it’s set.”

Chris added, “I’m telling you right now, on Jesus Christ, on anybody you fucking believe in… Allah, Buddha, I don’t give a fuck, n–ga. On my daughter, stop talking about my daughter, bro. That shit ain’t cool. Real ganstas and street n–gas know, number one rule: no girls, no daughters, no kids. You’s a bitch, my n–ga. Stop.”

Wow. It sure seems like Chris is really, truly upset that Soulja continues to use his daughter, Royalty, as a pawn in their social media beef. In the video caption, Chris wrote: “I promise you are regret this for the rest of ya life.” Watch out, Soulja!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think it’s fair that Soulja keeps bringing up Royalty? Comment below.