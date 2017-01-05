Chicago Torture Live Streamed: 4 Attackers Charged With Kidnapping & Hate Crime

Courtesy of Chicago Police Dept

Four people that allegedly kidnapped, beat, and tortured a special needs man on Facebook Live on Jan. 4 have officially been charged on Jan. 5. They face charges of kidnapping, hate crime, unlawful restraint, aggravated battery and more. We have all the details, here.

Charges have officially been made in the shocking case of special needs man being tortured on a Facebook Live stream on Jan. 4. Four African-American attackers including Jordan Hill, 18, Tesfaye Cooper, 18, Brittany Covington, 18, and Tanishia Covington, 24, will appear in court on Jan. 6 facing charges of hate crime, felony aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, residential burglary, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Chicago PD said in a press conference.

According to Chicago PD, the 18-year-old victim allegedly went to the home voluntarily because he knew one of his attackers, Jordan, from school. He was sleeping in a stolen van and visiting friends with Jordan for two days before the attack occurred. On Jan. 5 he was bound, gagged, and tortured. The four assailants beat him, cut his scalp, burned him with cigars and made him drink toilet water, all while Brittany (under the name Brittany Herring) live streamed the whole attack on Facebook.

The hate crime charge comes from the four attackers yelling “F*** white people!” and “F*** Donald Trump!” during the video at the white victim, who is allegedly a Trump supporter. After the terrifying torture, the attackers seemed to have set the victim free, after neighbors complained about noise and called the police. The victim was found wandering the streets of the suburb, seemingly “discombobulated and confused”. Luckily he seems to be okay. He was treated at a nearby hospital for his wounds and was revealed to be in stable condition.

The hate crime charge comes as a surprise because on Jan. 5, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said “we do not believe the victim was targeted because of his race or because of a political affiliation.”

