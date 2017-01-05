‘Charmed’ Reboot In The Works & Original Cast Member Sounds Off

Image Courtesy of The CW

It’s officially happening! ‘Charmed’ is getting the reboot treatment over at The CW! Will original cast members Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, and Alyssa Milano be a part of it? Check out what one of them tweeted after the exciting news broke!

The CW is currently developing a revival of Charmed from Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Urman, according to our sister site Variety. There’s not much information out there right now, but the show will not take place in the present day. The reboot will be set in 1976. The show is currently only at the script stage, so there’s no cast — yet!

So what does this mean for the original cast members? Charmed followed three powerful witches as they fought off evil in all shapes and sizes. Anything was fair game on the original series, including time travel. Could Shannen Doherty, 45, Alyssa Milano, 44, Holly Marie Combs, 43, or Rose McGowan, 43, make an appearance? It’s certainly possible.

However, Holly made it seem like she would not be a part of the reboot with one telling tweet. See it below:

We wish them well. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 5, 2017

Charmed ran for eight seasons on The WB (which is now The CW) from 1998 to 2006. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Alyssa back in 2015 and asked whether or not she was OK with the idea of a reboot. She told us that a reboot would need to do the original show “justice,” but she didn’t think anyone would be “opposed to it.”

If there’s going to be a Charmed reboot, let’s pull a 90210 and bring the OG cast in some capacity. Give the fans what they want! Give us the power of the original three!

HollywoodLifers, do you think a Charmed reboot is a good idea? Do you think the original cast should come back? Let us know!

