Stars came out in droves on Jan. 5 to honor two of their most beloved colleagues – Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds – during their memorial. See pics of Emma Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow and more somber celebs mourning the icons, right here.

Hollywood is devastated over the loss of two of its biggest legends Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, 2016. A memorial service was held in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, and dozens of stars came out to mourn these two powerful women and amazing actresses. Click through the gallery above to see all of the stars that came out to honor them.

Actress Emma Roberts came out to support her Scream Queens co-star and Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd, and both girls were clearly distressed. Emma gripped a glass of wine while photos of Billie show her embracing guests and sobbing. Our hearts are breaking for this beautiful young lady who just lost her mother and grandmother!

Of course, Emma wasn’t the only one who came to mourn Debbie and Carrie. Gwyneth Paltrow also came to pay her respects to the legends while wearing an over-sized beige cape and lilac colored blouse with a bow at the neck. She seemed to be wearing little make up to account for tears.

Meg Ryan and Jamie Lee Curtis also had to come honor their old friends, and showed up dressed in black to mourn them. Meryl Streep was also among the guests paying their respects to these two iconic women. It’s up to the remaining female power players in Hollywood to do them justice and keep their passionate spirits alive!

