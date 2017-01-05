Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Memorial: See Pics Of Emotional Service

FameFlyNet/SplashNews

Beyond heartbreaking. Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were honored at a private memorial in LA on Jan. 5, attended by their close family and friends. Meryl Streep and many more stars were there to pay their respects to the Hollywood icons. We have the pics, and all the details, here.

Two Hollywood legends are gone. Carrie Fisher, 60, and Debbie Reynolds, 84, were laid to rest in a joint private memorial, limited only to close friends and family, at Debbie’s compound in LA. The mother and daughter were surrounded by their loved ones including, Meryl Streep, 67, Ed Begley, 67, and more. There was surely not a dry eye in sight.

After the private memorial service, Debbie and Carrie will reportedly be buried at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. Carrie is believed to have been cremated, but multiple reports claim some of her ashes will be buried alongside Debbie.

As we previously told you, Carrie and Debbie passed away within a day of each other. “I think this is what they would have wanted,” a family member previously told TMZ at the time of the family opting for having a joint service. Meanwhile, Carrie was remembered at Disneyland with a beyond touching lightsaber vigil on Dec. 29 to honor her iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise.

Carrie died Dec. 27, after suffering cardiac arrest while on a flight from London to LA, Dec. 23. Her mother, Debbie, passed away just one day after her on Dec. 28. She was reportedly at her son, Todd Fisher‘s home making funeral arrangements for Carrie when she was said to have suffered a stroke.

Hollywood and fans everywhere have been mourning the mother daughter duo who changed the face of TV and film forever. Their joint memorial has been slated to be a grand Hollywood event with a star-studded guest list. Then again, Carrie and Debbie had dozens upon dozens of legendary friends in the business. Debbie was very close with Meryl, and Carrie’s Star Wars co-stars were reported to be in attendance. We’ll keep you posted as more details emerge.

HollywoodLifers, please leave your thoughts and prayers below for Debbie and Carrie’s family members and closest friends.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.