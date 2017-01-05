Carrie Fisher: Pilot Desperately Tried To Save Her With Quick Landing — Listen To 911 Call

REX Shutterstock

This is so sad. The 911 call from the heart attack that led to Carrie Fisher’s untimely death has been released, and it reveals how hard everyone — including the pilot — tried to save her life. Click inside to listen.

Carrie Fisher, 60, suffered a devastating heart attack on Friday, December 23, while traveling from London, England to Los Angeles, California, and now the tape from the 911 call has been made available to the public. In the short clip from the 911 call, an airline employee tells the operator they have a female in distress, and confirms that the pilot is landing the plane in less than 10 minutes so that they can get her emergency help.

Listen below:

Carrie and her mother, Debbie, will be remembered at a double memorial on Thursday, January 5. Although Carrie has already been cremated, part of her ashes will be buried with Debbie on Friday, January 6 at the Forest Lawn cemetery.

HollywoodLifers — Our thoughts remain with Carrie’s family and friends during this difficult time.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.