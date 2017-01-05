Camila Cabello Poses Seductively In Sexy Beach Pics After Leaving Fifth Harmony

Courtesy of Instagram

Ow, ow! While many in the U.S. are experiencing a cold front, Camila Cabello escaped to warm bikini weather in Mexico, where she flaunted her amazing figure! These pics are to die for!

Things may be a little shaky between Camila Cabello, 19, and Fifth Harmony, but the singer managed to escape the drama and unwind during her getaway to Cancun, Mexico! The singer extended her New Year celebration to soak up the sun and warm weather before heading back to work on her solo career. And in her last days of freedom, Camila shared a number of bikini pics on Instagram that are way too hot to handle!

In one pic she shared on Jan. 4, Camila put her model skills on full display, posing in front of a beautiful sunset and beach. She showed off her curves and washboard abs in a white, triangle bikini with cutout detailing. SO sexy! “I LUV CANCUN,” she captioned the photo. The Cancun sun definitely looks good on her! As “part 2,” Camila posted another pic of her leaning over a chair while she stared off into the distance.

I LUV CANCUN pt.2 A photo posted by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Jan 3, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

This is a much-needed vacay for Camila, especially since there has been so much tension in the states. After Fifth Harmony released an official statement announcing Camila’s departure, the “Bad Things” singer issued a separate statement, detailing the new chapter ahead. “As scary as it is to take the leap, I am excited and full of joy because I know that no matter what happens, I am following my heart. I hope to see you on my journey,” she said initially. Things started to heat up between the two parties after the remaining members hit back at Camila, revealing that they were “hurt and confused” by her decision to leave. They also disclosed that they had tried to go to group counseling, but Camila never showed up. Yikes!

But all of that drama aside, it’s good the singer is taking these final days to relax because she most likely has a lot of work to do when she gets back to LA. The “Power In Me” artist reportedly has her debut album on the way and has booked studio sessions all throughout Jan. 2017, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported. And rumor has it that she could have single out as early as Mar. 2017 and then drop the album by summer! We can’t wait!

