Alabama’s Cam Robinson Warns Clemson’s Christian Wilkins: Don’t Grope My Junk

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! After footage showed Clemson Tigers’ Christian Wilkin grabbing Alabama player Cam Robinson’s junk, Cam shared a few words for his opponent. He better back off — or else! Get the scoop, here.

Uh-oh! Football may be a contact sport, but Alabama Crimson Tide’s offensive tackle, Cam Robinson, 21, doesn’t think it should ever get THIS physical! During the Fiesta Bowl Playoff semifinal game between Alabama and Clemson college teams on Jan. 1, fan footage appeared to show Christian Wilkins, 21, grabbing Cam by his genitals. Yikes! Soon after, the video went viral, but Cam has since broken his silence to set the record straight and send a pretty clear message.

“They better not try me like that,” Cam told reporters on Jan. 4. “That’s all I’ve got to say.” Short, sweet, and to the point! Although the Crimson star is clearly still riled up about the incident, Christian also issued a statement of his own, saying it was just a “silly” gesture. Well, that’s very interesting! “I was being silly, and I apologize for that. It’s stuff you do when you’re competing, and I know that’s not a good look,” Christian told reporters at the time. “I apologize for that, and I shook hands with him after the game. There were no hard feelings.” In the real world, grabbing someone by their private areas definitely isn’t cool or playful, but it looks like in the world of sports, it’s more accepted.

#Repost @secnetwork ・・・ This @alabamafbl senior class has a 4-year record of 51-5. No class has won more games in NCAA football history. A photo posted by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:55am PST

Cam and Christian will soon meet again, as their teams are set to compete in the CFP Championships in the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This game, which will kick off on Jan. 9, is definitely going to bring the intensity and pressure. So hopefully Christian will drop the jokes and focus on nabbing the victory. Otherwise, Cam is going to get his payback. And Cam is reportedly 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, so it’s probably a good idea not to get on his bad side!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the video of Christian grabbing Cam? Do you think it’s acceptable? Let us know in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.