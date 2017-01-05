This is a real life nightmare. In a horrific video, country singer Brett Eldredge discovers a large, living snake coming out of his toilet seat. OMG! Click inside to WATCH!

Brett Eldredge, 30, got the surprise of a lifetime when he woke up one morning and found an intruder inside his home. On Wednesday, January 4, Brett found himself face-to-face with a snake who appears to have slithered up through his plumbing before making itself comfortable inside the singer’s toilet. So crazy!

In the video, which you can watch above, Brett shares that he had just woken up and was going to “take a leak” to start his day when he discovered the reptile just hanging out in his bathroom. “What do we have? A beautiful New Year snake!” Brett exclaims with a laugh, focusing on the lengthy intruder. “Woo he’s got a big body. He’s got a real big body!”

Even better? Brett continued filming while one of his buddies used a long stick to wrangle the snake and get it out of the toilet. As his pal (who is the definition of a real friend for helping in this scary situation) passed by with the snake, Brett greeted the little guy. “Hey, buddy!”

Hopefully they put the snake outside and it was able to safely slither away to sneak into someone else’s house!

