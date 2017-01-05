FameFlyNet

So sad. Our hearts ache for Billie Lourd, who attended her late mother and grandmother — Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ — private memorial on Thursday, Jan. 5, looking absolutely inconsolable. We wish we could have been there to give her a hug. See the pics here.

Billie Lourd, 24, has only been pictured once since Dec. 29 — the day her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away — but she bravely showed her face again on Jan. 5, when the Scream Queens star attended both Debbie and her mother, Carrie Fisher‘s, private memorial service in Los Angeles.

In newly released photos, Billie is seen wearing a blue dress with gold edges and a bow around her waist, while breaking down in tears and hugging someone else who attended the service. To see more pics of Billie at the memorial, browse through our gallery above.

We can’t even imagine what it must be like for Billie to lose both her mother and grandmother in the same week. It’s honestly a miracle she was even able to pick herself up in order to attend the memorial service. Rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner must be giving her a lot of support during this painful time in her life. He was pictured consoling her after the death of her mother, after all.

As we previously told you, Billie lost both her mom and her grandmother over the course of two days late last week. And just a few days later, on Jan. 2, she released the following statement: “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Billie Lourd, as well as Debbie and Carrie’s family and friends during this difficult time.

