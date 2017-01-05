Brad Pitt ‘Furious’ After Angelina Jolie Moves Kids For 3rd Time — Their Location Revealed

FameFlyNet

Yikes — Angelina Jolie has done it again! For the 3rd time since filing for divorce from Brad Pitt, the actress has uprooted their 6 kids and yet again moved them into a new home. And you better believe Brad is NOT having it! In fact, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how the star truly feels about the move and where his kids are currently residing — find out here.

Angelina Jolie, 41, cannot seem to sit still! Moving her and Brad Pitt‘s, 53, six children once again, the star has settled down in a new house in Malibu for a third time in just five months! “Angelina Jolie has moved with her children to a new Malibu rental,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This marks the third time Angelina has moved with her many kids since announcing a divorce from Brad and moving out of the home they shared in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.”

After Brangelina’s split was first announced in September, Angie immediately took the kids (Maddox, 15; Zahara, 11; Shiloh, 10; Pax, 12; and Vivienne & Knox, 8) to a luxurious mansion on Point Dume. The large home, according to our source, cost a whopping $95k a month and was owned by producer Bryan Singer. Angie then moved her family to another luxe spot in Malibu, this one owned by Hollywood pal, Ron Meyer.

This latest place is in Malibu once again, but further north and even farther away from Brad’s home in Los Feliz, which apparently has Brad “livid.” “Brad is furious that Angelina is constantly moving the children around during this challenging time for them,” our insider continued. “Brad is worried about the kids having no stability and wants Angelina to settle down somewhere, preferably in Beverly Hills and closer to him.”

We totally don’t blame Brad for feeling this way. After all, he hasn’t seen much of his kids since the nasty split from Angie. “Brad has been pleading with Angie to give the children a permanent home somewhere in LA so they can have structure and a routine,” our source explained. “He feels it is the only way they can start healing together as a family.” We hope the new year will bring some positive changes to this family!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you blame Brad for being angry at Angelina? Do you think he should have some say in where his kids live?

