Amanda Nunes’s fight with Ronda Rousey is over, but the UFC champ is still firing shots at her rival. Amanda said she’d always knew she’d win at ‘UFC 207,’ and after beating her in less than a minute, she wondered why anyone ever considered Ronda a legitimate fighter!

“I don’t know how Ronda Rousey went [so far] in this division, to be honest,” Amanda Nunes, 28, said while speaking with TMZ Sports on Jan. 4. It took Amanda 48 seconds to win her fight with Ronda, 29, at UFC 207, with the ref awarding the champ the victory via TKO. She seemed genuinely surprised at how easy it was. “I don’t understand why those girls lost to [Ronda,]” she said.

“Those girls” would be the 11 other fighters that faced Ronda during her previous 12-0 unbeaten streak. From Ediane Gomes, 36, to Cat Zingano, 34, to the pair of matches with Miesha Tate, 30, Ronda seemed unstoppable. Then, she ran into Holly Holm’s, 31, fists. While Ronda took a year off to recuperate, Holly lost the belt to Miesha before Amanda took the title off of Meisha’s waist.

“Actually my [training] before [her fight with] Miesha Tate was harder than training for Ronda,” Amanda said. Wait, so not only did she call Ronda a pushover, did she just admit that she didn’t train as hard to face her? Damn.

“I know since my first fight in UFC, I can beat Ronda Rousey,” Amanda said, after agreeing that Ronda was overrated as a fighter, blaming UFC for over-hyping Ronda’s fighting ability. The champ said the MMA organization put Ronda “in a place” where she didn’t belong. Well, it took Amanda 48 seconds to prove her point and establish herself as the new face of the UFC’s women’s division.

Amanda’s diss was even more devastating than the technical knock-out that ended Ronda’s comeback. While Ronda famously kept quiet during the days leading up to this match, Amanda pulled a Katy Perry, 32, and roared. The woman called “The Lioness” wore a lion mask during the weigh-in, trolling Ronda to her face. When the fight was over, Amanda continued to troll Ronda, posting a meme that called her a crybaby. Yikes.

