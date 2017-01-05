FameFlyNet

Congratulations are in order! Amal Clooney and George Clooney are going to be parents for the FIRST time, according to a brand new report! As if that’s not exciting enough, the lovebirds are allegedly expecting twins! Read ahead for more details.

George Clooney, 55, and Amal Clooney, 38, may soon become a family of four! The international human rights lawyer is allegedly pregnant with TWINS, according to a Jan. 5 report from Lebonon’s Daily Star. The power couple has already been preparing for the birth of their children, which are due in March, “family friends” told the publication. Amal and George haven’t confirmed the exciting news yet, but we know they’d be amazing parents! Additionally, both have been going under the radar since Nov., when she gave the keynote address during the 17th Annual Texas Conference For Women. Amal didn’t have a baby bump then, but it’s still possible!

Amal and her award-winning actor beau recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary in Sept., proving they’re still head over heels after tying the knot in 2014. The two exchanged their vows at a wedding ceremony in Venice, Italy, and babies could be the next big step for them. If she is indeed expecting, the timeline would put her at around seven months pregnant in Jan., so it wouldn’t be much longer of a wait! George and his leading lady were also spotted enjoying a romantic date at Hollywood’s Night Under The Stars celebration in Los Angeles on Oct. 1, 2016.

However, this isn’t the first time George and Amal have faced pregnancy rumors. The Money Monster star previously denied the claims while at a gala in Amsterdam last year, simply responding to a reporter’s baby-related question, “no.” However, he did give hope for the future, by saying “I like that you started that rumor,” to the Telegraph. Fans also began speculating Amal was expecting in Oct. when British tabloids said she looked “fuller figured” while out and about. Either way, we’re just happy to know the lovebirds are still going strong into 2017. Cheers to that!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Amal and George would be fabulous parents? Let us know!

