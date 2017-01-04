Ryan Reynolds Gushes Over Blake Lively: She Kept Me ‘Sane’ During Panic Attacks

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Variety

This is so sweet! Ryan Reynolds couldn’t hold back his love and appreciation for his stunning wife Blake Lively in a recent interview. Find out how Blake helped her Golden Globe nominated hubbie through some of his toughest times!

Blake Lively, 29, and Ryan Reynolds, 40, are constantly the epitome of couple goals. Now, in an interview with Variety, Ryan opened up about his struggle with panic attacks while filming Deadpool — and how Blake helped him through.

Ryan has a history of panic attacks and anxiety, and with the excitement surrounding Deadpool’s release, those feelings resurfaced. “By the time we were in post, we’d been to Comic-Con, and people went crazy for it. The expectations were eating me alive,” Ryan said. “Blake helped me through that. I’m lucky to have her around just to keep me sane.”

Blake was filming her shark attack film The Shallows, while Ryan was enduring his anxiety-driven days. “I never, ever slept. Or I was sleeping at a perfect right angle — just sitting straight, constantly working at the same time,” the father of two said. Luckily, he had Blake there for support!

Of course, the film of an unlikely, hysterical superhero was a hit and has since become the first ever live-action comic-book film to snag a best picture nomination at The Golden Globes.

In addition to the history-making nom, Ryan received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with his family watching close by. In an adorable Instagram post with the family standing over the new star, Blake gushed over her husband of four years. “Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today. The permanence of your impact is undeniable… Always has been, but now we have a fancy star to show for it,” the Gossip Girl alum wrote in her sweet tribute. These two cannot get enough of each other!

We can’t wait to see Ryan and Blake together on the Golden Globes red carpet this Sunday, January 8! HollywoodLifers, who do you think will be taking home some awards on Sun?! Let us know!

