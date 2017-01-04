WWE Hall Of Fame: Name Of 1st 2017 Inductee Leaks — Who Will Be Joining The Greats?

AP Images

They’re legends of the ring and titans of sports entertainment: the members of the WWE Hall Of Fame. A new class of wrestling icons will be inducted in 2017 at ‘WrestleMania,’ and one potential inductee’s name was reportedly leaked. Find out who!

It seems that the WWE is going to kick off the 2017 Hall Of Fame inductee class with a bang, as PWInsider reports that 3-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page, 60, will be among those receiving the prestigious honor during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

The WWE has not confirmed any names of the incoming class of legendary Superstars, but tickets for the March 31 event go on sale on Jan. 13 (with a presale starting on Jan. 11). Many expect the first name of the incoming Hall of Fame class to be revealed by then. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to the WWE for a comment.

Wow. Dallas is a legendary superstar, but he’s not expected to be the headliner for this class of Hall of Fame inductees, according to Cleveland.com. With WrestleMania taking place in Orlando, Florida, some speculate that the WWE would nominate “The People’s Champion” (and Orlando native) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 44.

Just like The Rock, Diamond Dallas Page referred to himself as “The Original People’s Champion.” DDP (born Page Joseph Falkinburg) broke into the wrestling industry in the American Wrestling Association in 1998 before signing with World Championship Wrestling in 1991. Working as a manager, DDP transitioned into a wrestler and became one of the company’s most popular superstars.

Before the company was sold to the WWF (now WWE) in 2001, DDP would become a 3-time World Heavyweight Champion, a 2-time United States Champion, a 4-time World Tag Team Champion and World Television Champion. He famously feuded with the late “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Raven, 52, and Goldberg, 50. He would appear in the WWF in 2001, fighting The Undertaker, 51, The Big Show, 44, and more before leaving in 2002.

The man known for the Diamond Cutter finishing move would ultimately retire from the ring in 2009. He would make a pair of special cameos in 2015, participating in the 2015 Royal Rumble and appearing in the WrestleMania 32 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Page has gone on to become a fitness instructor and motivational speaker, developing DDP Yoga (originally Yoga For Regular Guys) in 1998. He has also worked hard to help his trainer and mentor, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, 61, get his life back on track after years of drug and alcohol abuse.

What do you think about DDP possibly going into the WWE, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.