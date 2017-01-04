Best Diet Of 2017 — DASH Diet Wins 7 Years In A Row: What Is It & How To Follow

The DASH Diet has been named the Best Diet Overall for the seventh year in a row, according to U.S. News & World Report. Learn more about the diet and how to follow it below.

DASH Diet stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. It has nothing to do with the Kardashians.

Out of 38 diets, this diet was named the best overall. Experts rank diets based on criteria like, is the diet well-balanced? Is it restrictive? Is it sustainable over the long term? Does it promote healthy habits?

In addition to the top spot overall, it was also named the Best Diet For Healthy Eating, The Best Diet For Heart Disease and the Best Diet For Diabetes.

This is according to the Best Diets report that was released on January 4.

So what is it and how does it work? This diet is very much about overall health — a healthy heart, lowering your cholesterol, dropping weight and living your best life.

It’s not a shock that the diet focuses on fresh produce and lean meats. It emphasizes fruits and veggies, whole grains, lean meats like turkey, fish and chicken, nuts, beans, and low-fat and nonfat dairy.

It aims to fuel your body with potassium, calcium, protein and fiber. You should try to minimize high-calories sweets, sugar in general, and excess salt. Instead of salt, try cooking with herbs and spices.

Alcohol is not forbidden, but not encouraged. You can consume in moderation (one drink a day for women, two for men).

HollywoodLifers, will you give the DASH Diet a try in 2017?

