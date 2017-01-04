Golden State Warriors Vs. Portland Trail Blazers Live Stream: Watch The NBA Action Online

REX/Shutterstock

The Golden State Warriors are continuing their winning ways into 2017, so can they pick up another victory against the Portland Trailblazers? You definitely don’t want to miss Steph Curry and his squad hit the floor at home in Oracle Arena Jan. 4, and we’ve got your way to watch via live stream!

The best team in basketball has been on a roll, and the Golden State Warriors are looking to keep their 2017 record a winning one as they play host to the Portland Trailblazers. They’ve won 10 out of their last 11 games with their only loss coming on Christmas day in a heartbreaking 109-108 defeat at the hands of defending NBA champs the Cleveland Cavaliers. Last time these two teams met up, the Warriors steamrolled the Blazers, so can they do it again? Tune in at 10:30pm EST Jan. 4 as you can watch online via ESPN’s live stream through your cable provider. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VS. THE PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS.

When Portland last played the Warriors back on Dec. 17, Golden State completely embarrassed the Trailblazers in a soul-crushing 135-90 drubbing. That 45 point win was the largest margin of victory in any game of the current NBA season and the Warriors biggest ever against their Western Conference rival, thanks in part to Kevin Durant‘s 34 points and 11 rebounds.

“Man, it’s OK to turn the ball over, it’s OK to make mistakes, but we have to play with some damn heart and compete out there,” Trailblazers star Damian Lillard, 28 said of his teammates after their total humiliation. Shooting guard C.J. McCollum, 25, echoed that sentiment, saying, “This is unacceptable, no matter who you’re playing against, champions or not. You have to be ready to play and perform and compete, and I don’t think we did any of those things today.”

Portland is coming off a much-needed win Jan. 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves so maybe they can keep their 2017 bright with an upset of the Warriors. They went 4-15 during Dec., so we’re sure they don’t want another month with such a downer of a record. Unfortunately for the Trailblazers, their other meeting against Golden State back on Nov. 1 was yet another blowout, with Steph Curry, 28, executing some of his most exciting moves of the season, putting up 28 points in a 127-104 routing. At this point, Portland should just focus on not losing by more than 20 plus points!

