Real Madrid Vs. Sevilla Live Stream: Watch The Copa Del Rey Match Online

Before La Liga returns from its break, two of the league’s biggest squads will tangle in an exciting Copa Del Rey match! Real Madrid takes on Sevilla on Jan. 4 in the start of the Round of 16, so don’t miss a single second! Click to watch.

Goooaaaaaal! It’s time for the Round of 16 of the 2016-17 Copa del Rey, and it doesn’t get any better than Sevilla taking on the team atop of La Liga’s table, Real Madrid. It’s first of two games between these two soccer squads, so expect Los Blancos to open things up with a bang when they host Los Rojiblancos at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The game is set for 3:15 PM ET so tune in to see every kick, block and goal!

Soccer fans can see every thrilling moment via Bein Sports live stream (after entering in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH REAL MADRID VS. SEVILLA IN THE COPA DEL REY LIVE STREAM

The one thing fans won’t see during this match is Cristiano Ronaldo. The 31-year-old Ballon d’Or winner will sit out this game. Zinedine Zidane, 44, coach for Los Blancos, may wanted to rest Cristiano since Real Madrid faces Granada on Jan. 7, just days after this match. With Real just three points ahead of Lionel Messi, 29, and Barcelona, one mistake could cost Real their first-place spot (and possibly the league championship.)

A mistake could also cost Los Blancos the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid has a chance to add to their growing trophy collection, having won the Club World Cup on Dec. 18. When speaking about Sevilla, Zinedine knew he had a challenge ahead of him. “They are a very good team, very competitive, very confident,” he said ahead of the match, per ESPN FC. “It will be a difficult game for us. I hope for them too. We are mostly focused on ourselves. We must prepare for the game, work hard, and we just want the game to begin now.”

These two sides better get used to seeing each other. Not only will they meet today on Jan. 4, but they’ll also clash in a La Liga match on Jan. 11. Then, they’ll play their second-of-two Copa Del Rey games the next day on Jan. 12. That means they’ll play three times in less than two weeks! Wow.

Who do you think will win this first Copa del Rey match, HollywoodLifers? Do you expect Sevilla to steal a win from Real, or will Los Blancos blank their rivals and keep their sheets clean?

