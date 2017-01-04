Chicago Bulls Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Live Stream — Watch The NBA Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Game time! The NBA’s LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Chicago Bulls at the Quicken Loans Arena on Jan. 4th at 8pm EST. Watch every hoop in this basketball game online here!

It will be an Eastern Conference showdown when the reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers battle the Chicago Bulls. The Cavs, led by league MVP, LeBron James, 32, have a record of 26-7 which puts them in first place with a a 3-game lead in the East as they head into this contest. The Bulls are ten games behind sitting in eighth place with a losing record of 17-18 as they look to gain ground on the road in this game. Cable subscribers can watch the game online for free here: WATCH THE BULLS VS. CAVALIERS ONLINE HERE.

If the NBA playoffs were to start before this game, the Bulls would barely make it in as they are sitting on the bubble at the eight spot. Led by young Jimmy Butler, 27, the Bulls last game was a huge win over the Charlotte Hornets, 118-111. Jimmy went HAM on the Hornets for 52 points, 12 boards and 6 dimes. If Chicago can get similar numbers from Jimmy against the Cavs, they might have a shot at an upset.

Life with Khloe Kardashian, 32, as their number one fan has been good for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since the famous reality TV star began dating the Cavalier’s starting center, Tristan Thompson, 25, in 2016, Cleveland has been almost unstoppable. Khloe has become a regular at Cav’s games, rooting on her man, and she will certainly be found court side for this one. Could Khloe be the key to the Cleveland repeating as champions? Let’s first see how they do in this one against Dwyane Wade, 34, and the Bulls.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win this epic NBA game? Do the Bulls have a chance at getting a road win or will the Cavaliers hold it down at home? Who will you be rooting for in this exciting hoop matchup?

