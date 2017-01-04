It’s over! After a seemingly never-ending, very public feud, Vivica A. Fox and her ex, 50 Cent, buried the hatchet after unexpectedly running into each other at the New York Knicks’ game on Jan. 2. The actress opened up about the emotional reunion in a new interview on Jan. 3, and had to choke back tears while reminiscing on their relationship. Watch here.

It’s been 13 years since Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent dated, but they were throwing insults at each other in interviews and on social media as recently as a month ago! So, you’d think it might’ve been pretty awkward when they crossed paths at the Knicks game on Jan. 2, right?! Well, actually, thinks went much different than expected.

“No [I didn’t walk past him] I walked to him,” Vivica told Wendy Williams during a Jan. 3 interview. “It is so time for this to be over, as far as beefing back and forth. I walked over to him and I said, ‘Happy New Year.’ He was with some guys, I don’t remember them. I didn’t know who they were. I introduced myself and said hello to everyone.”

It was just one month ago when Vivica posted a meme of 50 wearing makeup on Instagram after he slammed her in a Watch What Happens Live interview. “When ya ex start running his mouth like a b**** he start to look like one,” the meme read. But despite the very recent childish back and forth, she was more than ready to wave the white flag.

“Someone has to be the bigger person so I walked over to him and gave him a hug, we talked for a few minutes, and that was that,” she explained to Wendy. “About five or so [minutes].” At this point, she nearly broke down in tears. “I will always have love for him, as much as we’ve been through, I will always have love for him,” she admitted. “I’ve said that he was literally like my true love. He was. And I hated to have to beef with him, but I don’t let nobody mess with me. I ain’t no punk! But I told him last night…I’ll always love him. We’re not meant to be together but I’ll always love you.” Watch the full interview above.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Vivica and 50 ending their beef?