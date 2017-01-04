Amber Rose Passionately Kisses Her ‘Love’ Val Chmerkovskiy In Steamy New Instagram Pic

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Kissing cuties! Amber Rose is showing off how much she ‘loves’ rumored boyfriend and ‘DWTS’ pro Val Chmerkovskiy. You’ve got to see the hot new pic where the two are passionately locking lips!

Aww! Amber Rose, 33, and Val Chmerkovskiy, 30, are letting their sexy romance thrive into 2017. The pair had an adorable flirtation when she competed on Dancing with the Stars alongside his brother Maks, 36, and it blossomed into a steamy relationship that she’s finally fessing up to. In a Jan. 4 Instagram post, Amber can be seen planting a big kiss on Val’s lips and this smooch is totally more than just friendship.

Val is tenderly holding her face with his hands, and his eyes are closed as if he’s head over heels in a dream. Amber is holding onto his arms and captioned the pic “My love,” accompanied by a heart emoji. FINALLY she’s admitting how deeply she cares for him! Their body language shows a couple that is absolutely crazy about each other, so if this was Amber’s official announcement that they are a couple, we’re loving it!

We told you EXCLUSIVELY that the couple was hot and heavy back on Dec. 10, as a source told us, “Amber and Val are crazy in love—or maybe I should say crazy in passion, as they can’t keep their hands off of each other. They have the most amazing chemistry and they can’t get enough of each other.”

“The relationship is official when it comes to their family and friends, but they both like keeping everyone else guessing, and don’t plan on making any kind of announcement anytime soon. Amber marches to the beat of her own drum, and she feels that she doesn’t need to explain her personal relationships to anyone—she’s been there, done that, with Kanye West and with Wiz Khalifa.” our insider added. Amber and Val have been letting their actions do the talking about the state of their romance, and we’re thrilled that she’s finally come out and confirmed her love for the sexy dancer.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Amber and Val make a cute couple?

