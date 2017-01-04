USA Playing For Gold In Jr. Hockey Championships After Troy Terry’s Epic Shootout Goals

Image Courtesy of TSN

USA! USA! We’ve got a new national sports hero on our hands with collegiate hockey superstar Troy Terry singlehandedly knocking Russia out of the World Junior Hockey Championships semifinal after a dramatic shootout. We’ve got the video of his amazing accomplishment right here.

Talk about a breathtaking finish! It was down to a nail-biting shootout for Team USA, going up against a strong Russian team in the semifinal round of the World Junior Hockey Championships Jan. 4. Future NHL hotshot Troy Terry, 19, completely owned the game, putting up three of the four goals for his team, including a crucial shootout netter that put the Americans over the top in a 4-3 victory! This is SO huge because it was Team USA’s first ever win against Russia in the medal round of the competition, as they’ve had a dismal 0-7 record in their past WJC meetings. Now we’ve finally got a win and it’s totally thanks to Troy!

The University of Denver sophomore got in two goals during regulation play against Russian goaltending star Ilya Samsonov, 19, who is already playing pro for the Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League. The game ended in a 3-3 tie before going into a brutal 10 minute overtime which left the game still tied up. As if things couldn’t get more harrowing, an epic seven round shootout followed and Troy totally came through, scoring three times for Team USA, including the winning goal that put them into the gold medal round. What a hero!

Now that Team USA has finally managed to dispatch Russia in such thrilling style, it’s on to the finals against the winner of the Canada versus Sweden match-up. The big international tournament is being held in Montreal, so we’re sure the Canadian team is thrilled to have home rink advantage. The Americans are hungry for their fourth ever WJC gold, having won in 2004, 2010 and 2013.

Troy already has an NHL future ahead of him, being picked by the Anaheim Ducks in the fifth-round of the 2015 NHL draft. He’s got a little more seasoning wth collegiate play before he heads to the big show, but with a performance like he had against the Russians, the Ducks must be SO thrilled that he’ll be joining their squad one day.

