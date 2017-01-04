Tyga & Kylie Jenner Whisk King Cairo Away On Vacation — Adorable Family Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Three’s company! Tyga and Kylie Jenner whisked away King Cairo for an adventurous vacation in Mexico this week, giving them plenty of opportunities for some family fun. The rapper and his son were all smiles, posing for several adorable pics!

Kylie Jenner, 19, and her rapper beau Tyga, 27, escaped away to Punta Mita, Mexico this week and they brought along his adorable son King Cairo, 4, for the trip. The group spent their New Year’s break at Casa Aramara, a Kardashian-favorite vacation spot owned by film producer Joe Francis. During their lavish getaway, T-Raww shared a few heartwarming snaps of him and his beaming toddler! The two were seen smiling from ear-to-ear while splashing around in an infinity pool and playfully spitting water at the camera. It’s clear they were having a total ball in paradise!

🌴🌴🌴 A photo posted by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:43pm PST

A photo posted by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:50am PST

Young OG A photo posted by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jan 4, 2017 at 11:31am PST

⭐️ A photo posted by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Talking bout Hot Wheels 🏎 A photo posted by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

💋 A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

Kylie, Tyga and King were also seen bonding with an exotic animal. In a sweet clip shared to Ky’s account, she tries to feed a parrot by putting a seed in her mouth. The “1 of 1” performer was laughing while watching, exclaiming, “look at that beak!” The makeup maven’s best friend Jordyn Woods also tagged along for the ride, giving them plenty of girl time while Tyga and King goofed around in the pool. With such a suiting occasion, Kylie couldn’t help but share a plethora of sizzling bikini-clad snaps, also treating her fans to all sorts of behind-the-scenes images.

Meanwhile, Kylie and King Cairo’s bond continues to strengthen as her relationship with Tyga gets more serious. The KUTWK star even purchased her beau’s son a pony for Christmas, complete with red bows and a ready to ride saddle. After their latest family fun escapade, we’re sure they’re closer than ever! It’s great to see them having a blast, since T-Raww had to get back on his grind Jan. 4. The rapper is set to perform at Light Nightclub in Las Vegas. Work hard, play hard!

HollywoodLifers, how adorable are these pics of Tyga, King Cairo and Kylie? Let us know!

