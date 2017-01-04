Tyga Grabs Kylie Jenner’s Booty & Flaunts Major PDA During Getaway — Sexy Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Yowza! Looks like Tyga is making the most of his romantic Mexican getaway with Kylie Jenner, and he’s got a healthy handful of booty to prove it! You’ve gotta see the steamy PDA pics for yourself, right here.

Kylie Jenner, 19, and her rapper boyfriend Tyga, 27, are getting wet and wild on their vacation to Mexico on Jan. 4. The “1 of 1” performer seemed to be having a particularly good time in the pool when he grabbed his voluptuous girlfriend’s booty and didn’t let go! CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS.

new year who dis A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:11pm PST

In a hot new pic from TMZ, Kylie can be seen sitting on the edge of a gorgeous pool rocking nothing but a tiny black thong bikini. Tyga is taking full advantage of the moment and we can see his tattooed arms reaching around her toned body from inside the pool and grabbing her cheeks. She looks totally amazing with her long, straight black locks falling over her shoulders and flaunting her famous giant sparkly ring on her left hand along with a diamond-encrusted watch. These two are even stylish on vacay!

Kylie Jenner & Tyga: See More Pics Of The Duo

The pics just keep getting hotter and hotter! After their romp in the pool, Tyga leads Kylie to a set of lawn chairs where she sensually leans over him and gazes into his eyes while he grips her thigh. So romantic! What’s a getaway without a little PDA?

However, this vacation wasn’t all about sexytime, because the duo brought Kylie’s friend Jordyn Woods and Tyga’s son King Cairo along for the ride, and it looks like they’ve all been having a ball together! Kylie and Jordyn had some important girl time together while Tyga and King goofed around in the pool and had a grand old time. Sounds like a great vacation was had by all!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tyga grabbing Kylie’s butt? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.