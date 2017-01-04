‘The Fosters’ Season 4B: EP Teases Callie’s ‘Severe Consequences’ & Jesus’ Struggles

‘The Fosters’ season 4B is going to be a roller coaster of emotions. Executive producer Joanna Johnson reveals in a new interview that Callie’s journey to justice for Kyle leads to ‘severe consequences.’ Plus, Jesus’ traumatic injury is going to lead to even more struggles for him. Get the scoop on 4B now!

Callie (Maia Mitchell) found herself in quite the desperate situation at the end of season 4A. Her life was left in the balance, and EP Joanna Johnson told our sister site TVLine to expect “a lot of twists and turns” as she continues to pursue justice. Her determination will leave facing “severe consequences.”

Speaking of consequences, Jesus (Noah Centineo) is facing some of his own after getting punched in the head by Nick in a violent fight. In the new season, Jesus will be “struggling with further trauma to his brain.” Joanna says to expect “some interesting and surprising stories about what happens when people have… changes in personality, as well as other physical and mental symptoms.”

As we’ve seen in the season 4B trailer, the entire family comes together at the hospital to stay by Nick’s side. Don’t you dare take my son,” Lena (Sherri Saum) says in the hospital chapel. “Don’t you dare.”

Spoilers about season 4B have been tight-lipped, but The Fosters creator Peter Paige did tweet on Dec. 8: “Just finished the table read for the Season Four Finale. So excited. It’s really, really good. And going to rip you in half. #TheFosters.”

We’re not emotionally ready for this season! The Fosters will return Jan. 31 on Freeform.

HollywoodLifers, are you looking forward to The Fosters winter premiere? Do you think everyone will make it? Let us know!