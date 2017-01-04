‘Frozen’ Director Confirms Anna & Elsa Have A Brother & He’s In The Disney Family

Image Courtesy of Disney

OH MY GOODNESS! ‘Frozen’ co-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck have made the mouths of Disney fans across the globe drop after confirming a major conspiracy theory about Anna and Elsa’s family in a Reddit AMA. So, who is Anna and Elsa’s brother? You’re going to recognize him!

Okay, so you know when the King and Queen of Arendelle — Anna and Elsa’s parents — head out to see but never return? Well, they didn’t die. “They got washed up on a shore in a jungle island,” Jennifer Lee said in the Reddit AMA back in 2015, speaking for Chris Buck. “The queen gave birth to a baby boy. They build a treehouse. They get eaten by a leopard…” Jennifer also added that the King and Queen were headed to a wedding, arguably Rapunzel and Flynn Rider’s nuptials, when their ship got swept away at sea.

In the midst of all the Disney movies that have come out since 2015, this mind-blowing information likely got lost in the shuffle. Yes, in the minds of the Frozen co-creators, Tarzan is Anna and Elsa’s long-lost brother. This is too much to handle! Chris also co-directed Tarzan back in 1999, so it’s no surprise he made a connection between Tarzan and Frozen.

“Yes, there was a shipwreck, but they were at sea a little bit longer than we think they were because the mother was pregnant, and she gave birth on the boat, to a little boy,” Chris told MTV News in 2015. :They get shipwrecked, and somehow they really washed way far away from the Scandinavian waters, and they end up in the jungle. They end up building a tree house and a leopard kills them, so their baby boy is raised by gorillas. So in my little head, Anna and Elsa’s brother is Tarzan — but on the other side of that island are surfing penguins, to tie in a non-Disney movie, Surf’s Up. That’s my fun little world.”

So Chris may have been half joking about the connection, but we’re just going to roll with it. There are lot of theories surrounding Frozen, including that epic Little Mermaid theory. That theory suggests that shipwreck in Frozen is the one Ariel explored in The Little Mermaid!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Tarzan is Anna and Elsa’s brother? Let us know!

